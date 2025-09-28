The Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Pizza Shop Where You Can Eat, Drink, And Throw Axes
While many visitors driving to Pigeon Forge, a mountain town in eastern Tennessee, head straight to Dollywood in search of famous cinnamon bread, one detour may help release some of the rage associated with waiting in lines or spending hours in a car. West by God Pizza has partnered with Country Roads Axe Co. to offer refreshment and entertainment by pairing coal-fired pizza and feel-good menu items with heaving axes at targets. Food is a definite perk of amusement parks, but before visitors head to Dollywood, West by God can satiate hunger with pizzas like the Ranchy Coop, Rock Lake, Boggy Bomb, and the 1863.
If the pre-made recipes don't send the tastebuds into overdrive, build your own options put flavors in guests' hands, and a lineup of appetizers like baked pepperoni rolls – baked rolls filled with pepperoni and cheese served with homemade marinara and named The "Official State Food of West Virginia" — fried pork rinds, fried pickles and banana peppers, and pretzel and beer cheese can fill bellies. To help wash orders down, a self-serve beer well presents 24 taps where visitors can help themselves and build customized beer flights. Once satiated and energized, you can then get to tossing axes.
An establishment best run by professionals
Starting at $30 for one adult for one hour, Country Roads Axe Co. provides the equipment needed to start slinging metal across distances towards targets. The establishment can accommodate groups, too, in case you're in need of some bonding experiences during the next family trip. If you're not in the area, we certainly can't advocate for combining these activities without supervision, but in the presence of the professionals at West by God Pizza and Country Roads Axe Co., you'll be in capable hands to nosh on pizza and toss sharp objects at the same premises.
For those looking for lighter fare before they engage in physical activity, calzones, sandwiches, and salads offer additional items to nibble at. Guests who like dipping fries into sauce should take note of West by God's coal bucket, an offering of crispy seasoned shoestring fries served with four different dipping sauces. Pub Sauce, Kickin' Honey Mustard, Creamy Buffalo, and Cucumber Lime Aioli are signature recipes at West by God. We wouldn't blame you for dipping bites of pizza or any other appetizer directly into any of these sauces, before or after throwing an axe.