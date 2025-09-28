The Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Pizza Shop Where You Can Eat, Drink, And Throw Axes

While many visitors driving to Pigeon Forge, a mountain town in eastern Tennessee, head straight to Dollywood in search of famous cinnamon bread, one detour may help release some of the rage associated with waiting in lines or spending hours in a car. West by God Pizza has partnered with Country Roads Axe Co. to offer refreshment and entertainment by pairing coal-fired pizza and feel-good menu items with heaving axes at targets. Food is a definite perk of amusement parks, but before visitors head to Dollywood, West by God can satiate hunger with pizzas like the Ranchy Coop, Rock Lake, Boggy Bomb, and the 1863.

If the pre-made recipes don't send the tastebuds into overdrive, build your own options put flavors in guests' hands, and a lineup of appetizers like baked pepperoni rolls – baked rolls filled with pepperoni and cheese served with homemade marinara and named The "Official State Food of West Virginia" — fried pork rinds, fried pickles and banana peppers, and pretzel and beer cheese can fill bellies. To help wash orders down, a self-serve beer well presents 24 taps where visitors can help themselves and build customized beer flights. Once satiated and energized, you can then get to tossing axes.