This Once-Popular Popcorn Chain Used To Be A Shopping Mall Icon

Popcorn is the best walking around food there is, and, if we're being honest, it's the best sitting down food, too. Basically, it's the perfect treat for whenever you need to be fueled and entertained at the same time, like in the movie theater, at an amusement park, or, back in the day, at the mall. Shopping malls may not be the bastions of culture they once were, but we can bask in the memories of swinging our GAP bags around our wrists while munching on Karmelkorn, the popcorn chain that used to be a staple of so many trips to the mall.

Karmelkorn was founded in 1929 in Casper, Wyoming, and the brand originally sold its caramel corn and popcorn out of storefronts before moving into malls in the 1960s. By 1982, there were 270 Karmelkorn locations in 43 states, so there was a very good chance that whenever you were shopping, that irresistible sweet, salty, fresh smell of Karmelkorn would draw you over, beckoning you to buy a bag. Of all the mall court food chains we wish would come back, Karmelkorn is up there. It just seemed to quietly disappear, like many others. But mall popcorn is just such a good idea! And plenty of people agree.