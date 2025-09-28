If You Used To Eat This Dessert At Birthday Parties, You Probably Grew Up In The '80s

Next to whimsical birthday cakes and fast-food times, clowns made with ice cream cones were among the list of foods served at parties in the '80s. If you can recall platters of smiling creatures with cone hats, there's a good chance you attended a birthday party influenced by the times. These approachable-looking treats have featured a range of recipes, including filling the ice cream cone hats with cake and brownies. The decoration of each clown could be customized according to the party theme and color. Topped with candies and icings, stacks of these cone-topped characters added lively playfulness to party spreads.

Though these smiling creations are less likely to appear at parties today, the easy-to-assemble presentation makes for a recipe that can be attempted by aspiring cooks of all ages and abilities. Icing or strips of Twizzlers and licorice can be used to draw smiling faces on top of scoops of ice cream, and M&M candies and chocolate chips can form the eyes of the plated clowns.