If You Used To Eat This Dessert At Birthday Parties, You Probably Grew Up In The '80s
Next to whimsical birthday cakes and fast-food times, clowns made with ice cream cones were among the list of foods served at parties in the '80s. If you can recall platters of smiling creatures with cone hats, there's a good chance you attended a birthday party influenced by the times. These approachable-looking treats have featured a range of recipes, including filling the ice cream cone hats with cake and brownies. The decoration of each clown could be customized according to the party theme and color. Topped with candies and icings, stacks of these cone-topped characters added lively playfulness to party spreads.
Though these smiling creations are less likely to appear at parties today, the easy-to-assemble presentation makes for a recipe that can be attempted by aspiring cooks of all ages and abilities. Icing or strips of Twizzlers and licorice can be used to draw smiling faces on top of scoops of ice cream, and M&M candies and chocolate chips can form the eyes of the plated clowns.
The sweetest bite of nostalgia
While it might be tricky to pinpoint who exactly was the first to design a clown with an ice cream cone, Baskin-Robbins began selling these treats in stores in the 1980s. The cute idea caught on, and sweet lovers and parents across the nation began putting their own spin on the idea. The clown characters can also be set on top of cookies for an ice cream cookie version of the treat. Cupcakes can be baked directly inside the ice cream cones – a creative way to use them, before the clown designs are made.
Colorful frosting can bring vibrancy to the spreads, and if you're looking to carry a dish to the office party, you can replace scoops of ice cream with cupcakes and thick pipings of whipped cream and frosting. These easy-to-serve treats are ideal for parties, as guests can grab a treat and go. While you can put clown cones together for yourself at home, you may also be able to track down clown cones at some Baskin-Robbins locations.