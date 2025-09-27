Add One Ingredient And Your Sour Cream Will Become Crème Fraîche

At first glance, crème fraîche and sour cream may seem almost identical, but the two are very different. Crème fraîche can be found in the grocery store, but it's usually much more expensive than sour cream or other tangy dairy products like yogurt, since it is often perceived as a more artisanal or fancy product. Luckily, there is a low-cost, low-effort way to make crème fraîche at home with sour cream and heavy cream.

Crème fraîche, French for simply "fresh cream," has origins in France and was once made by leaving cream freshly milked from a cow out at room temperature for a while. That might sound unsafe, but the bacteria naturally present in the dairy actually inhibit spoilage while also lending the cream a sour tang. Unless you're milking your own cow, though, it's difficult to find unpasteurized dairy in the United States, so those beneficial bacterial cultures need to come from another source — and sour cream is the perfect option. Using sour cream as the culture to create crème fraîche will yield a thick and tangy result. You only need to mix a few tablespoons into a cup of heavy cream to transform the dairy products. Let the mixture sit covered at room temperature for at least 12 hours, and if it's not thick enough to your liking, leave it out for a few more hours.