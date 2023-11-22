If You Can't Find Crème Fraîche, Turn To Buttermilk And Heavy Cream

Chefs love crème fraîche, sour cream's rich cousin. Because of its slightly higher butterfat content, crème fraîche won't curdle in hot soups and sauces, and its brighter flavor provides more acid balance. When your next recipe calls for crème fraîche, you may have trouble finding it in the store. If you do find it, you might have some sticker shock — it can be expensive! Luckily, it's simple to make the creamy delicacy at home with easy-to-find buttermilk and heavy cream and a little advance planning.

Crème fraîche is literally a cream soured with a culture — in this case, the culture found in buttermilk. Heavy cream is essential, don't try to substitute half and half or a lighter cream. After all, it's the butterfat that makes crème fraîche a dream to cook with. Buttermilk contains active cultures of friendly microbes that will transform these dairy products into a thick tangy cream. Just like a sourdough starter brings flour and water to life, buttermilk is the key to attaining the flavor and texture of crème fraîche. A dash of citric acid can help to get the thickening to start and add an extra tang, but it's optional. You'll find citric acid with the canning supplies at your local store if you'd like to try it.