The '90s Wendy's Chicken Sandwich We Wish Would Return For Good

Every fast food chain has a lineup of discontinued menu items competing to land a permanent residency on the menu board. Some of those items are so wildly popular that it's a true mystery how they end up fading from existence, but alas, here we are. From seasonal items to limited-edition releases Wendy's is one fast food chain that keeps diners on their toes. You might be missing Wendy's Chili Chips 'n Cheese or the Chicken Cordon Bleu sandwich, but we can't stop thinking about one of the many '90s fast food items that deserve a comeback: the Monterey Ranch Chicken sandwich.

The sandwich starts with a fried, golden chicken filet that is topped with Monterey Jack cheese, a crisp piece of lettuce, a slice of tomato, and a dollop of ranch sauce with bacon bits. Originally released in 1993, the sandwich quickly became the most popular non-burger item on the menu and left a lasting impression on Wendy's diners. Wendy's has occasionally brought an iteration of the sandwich back to the chain's 99-cent Right Price, Right Size menu throughout the years. But the sandwich was sadly discontinued for good sometime around 2011, leaving a chicken sandwich-shaped hole in our hearts.