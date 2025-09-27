The '90s Wendy's Chicken Sandwich We Wish Would Return For Good
Every fast food chain has a lineup of discontinued menu items competing to land a permanent residency on the menu board. Some of those items are so wildly popular that it's a true mystery how they end up fading from existence, but alas, here we are. From seasonal items to limited-edition releases Wendy's is one fast food chain that keeps diners on their toes. You might be missing Wendy's Chili Chips 'n Cheese or the Chicken Cordon Bleu sandwich, but we can't stop thinking about one of the many '90s fast food items that deserve a comeback: the Monterey Ranch Chicken sandwich.
The sandwich starts with a fried, golden chicken filet that is topped with Monterey Jack cheese, a crisp piece of lettuce, a slice of tomato, and a dollop of ranch sauce with bacon bits. Originally released in 1993, the sandwich quickly became the most popular non-burger item on the menu and left a lasting impression on Wendy's diners. Wendy's has occasionally brought an iteration of the sandwich back to the chain's 99-cent Right Price, Right Size menu throughout the years. But the sandwich was sadly discontinued for good sometime around 2011, leaving a chicken sandwich-shaped hole in our hearts.
What do other people have to say about the Monterey Ranch Chicken Sandwich?
Wendy's fans aren't quiet about missing their favorite chicken sandwich. Back in 1999, The Atlanta Constitution called it "Wendy's best sandwich yet," and diners have continued to share similar opinions ever since the sandwich was discontinued. One Reddit user called the Monterey Ranch Chicken sandwich, "easily my fave-ever Wendy's item," while others echoed the sentiment that this sandwich deserves a comeback.
If you're looking for an easy Wendy's hack to give you a bite similar to the Monterey Jack Chicken sandwich, the Asiago Ranch Chicken Club can be a near-perfect recreation with just a slight tweak. The Asiago Ranch Chicken Club sandwich comes with either a fried chicken filet, spicy chicken filet, or a grilled chicken breast topped with Asiago cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon strips, and a creamy ranch sauce. Monterey Jack cheese is a tad milder than Asiago, so swapping that for American cheese could help tone down the flavor a bit. If you really want to go the extra mile, you can get the ranch sauce and bacon on the side and mix it together yourself to emulate the bacon ranch that goes on the original Monterey Ranch Chicken sandwich. Or skip the drive-through and make a better-than-fast-food chicken sandwich from scratch at home. No matter how you cope, it sadly looks like the Monterey Ranch Chicken sandwich could be gone for good, but we'll be holding onto a sliver of hope in the meantime.