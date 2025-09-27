Whatever Happened To Anthony Bourdain's Good & Evil Chocolate Bars?

Anthony Bourdain lived his life with a sense of adventure and wonder that was inspiring, moving, and sometimes heartbreaking. His writing and his TV shows went so much deeper than simple recipes or kitchen demonstrations. He was passionate about food, and that passion was evident in the chocolate bar he created with his good friend Eric Ripert, called Good & Evil. Unfortunately, when Bourdain died in 2018, the company behind the chocolate bars chose to cease production in honor of the chef.

Christopher Curtin, owner of Éclat Chocolate and maker of Bourdain's Good & Evil bars, felt that ending the sale of the bars was the respectful choice. The chocolate bars have not come back on the market since.

Bourdain introduced the bars in 2012 when they made waves for coming with a steep price tag of $18 attached. Even today, that's a hefty amount to pay for a simple chocolate bar. But this wasn't really a simple chocolate bar, either. This reflected Bourdain's love of food, people, and the world we all share. Many details of Bourdain's involvement with the chocolate and the village where it was produced remained unknown until after the celebrity chef and author's death.