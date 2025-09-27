A Beer Giant's Low-Calorie Brew Ranks As The Worst On The Market

The best beer is the one you crack open on a sweltering day, sip at the start of a vacation, or sometimes even the overpriced pint enjoyed at an airport bar. The worst? According to Beer Advocate, it's a low-calorie brew from one of the industry's biggest giants. And the loser is ... drumroll, please ... Budweiser Select 55.

Beer Advocate is one of the largest online communities of beer drinkers that, among other things, rates and ranks beers from around the world. Part review platform, part discussion forum, and part festival host, it helps fellow drinkers choose good beers (which can be more complicated than you think), share honest ratings, trade bottles, and debate the finer points of beer culture. Among its many features is the "Worst Beers in the World" list — a running tally of the lowest-rated brews in its database. Sitting at the very top of said list is Budweiser Select 55, a beer so lightly regarded it manages to outdo even Natural Light and Miller Extra Light in the race to the cellar.

Beer Advocate follows a weighted average rating system so that a few extreme opinions don't skew a brew's position on the list too much. Select 55 has an average rating of 1.65 out of 5, while Natural Light and Miller Extra Light follow with 1.77 and 1.81, respectively. Anheuser-Busch, Budweiser's parent company, proudly calls it "The Lightest Beer In The World". Incidentally, a light Kirkland beer that was deemed the worst in the world by Costco customers was recently discontinued.