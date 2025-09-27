A Beer Giant's Low-Calorie Brew Ranks As The Worst On The Market
The best beer is the one you crack open on a sweltering day, sip at the start of a vacation, or sometimes even the overpriced pint enjoyed at an airport bar. The worst? According to Beer Advocate, it's a low-calorie brew from one of the industry's biggest giants. And the loser is ... drumroll, please ... Budweiser Select 55.
Beer Advocate is one of the largest online communities of beer drinkers that, among other things, rates and ranks beers from around the world. Part review platform, part discussion forum, and part festival host, it helps fellow drinkers choose good beers (which can be more complicated than you think), share honest ratings, trade bottles, and debate the finer points of beer culture. Among its many features is the "Worst Beers in the World" list — a running tally of the lowest-rated brews in its database. Sitting at the very top of said list is Budweiser Select 55, a beer so lightly regarded it manages to outdo even Natural Light and Miller Extra Light in the race to the cellar.
Beer Advocate follows a weighted average rating system so that a few extreme opinions don't skew a brew's position on the list too much. Select 55 has an average rating of 1.65 out of 5, while Natural Light and Miller Extra Light follow with 1.77 and 1.81, respectively. Anheuser-Busch, Budweiser's parent company, proudly calls it "The Lightest Beer In The World". Incidentally, a light Kirkland beer that was deemed the worst in the world by Costco customers was recently discontinued.
Why you shouldn't Select 55
Light beers tend to have a bad reputation, something that's reflected in our ranking of America's 45 most popular beers, as well. Select 55 is essentially the low-calorie version of Budweiser Select — which, for the record, is already a low-calorie brew to begin with. The original clocks in at 99 calories; Select 55 slims that down to, you guessed it, 55 calories. The light lager is made with caramel malts along with a medley of domestic and imported hops, boasting a modest 2.4% ABV.
The reviews on Beer Advocate for Budweiser Select 55 are brutal. "If you ever wake up at 7pm covered in sweat and a vague stickiness, and you decide that you hate yourself (but not enough to get into comedy), this is the beer for you," writes one reviewer, adding, "I feel like the only reason anyone here would try this brew would be to tick it off some sort of list (like I did)." Another paints a more vivid picture: "This is terrible. Fill a glass with crushed ice and shredded cardboard. Then add a Budweiser to it. Let it sit out on the counter overnight, and that would be close to what this tastes like."
It's worth noting that the Beer Advocate community's preferences lean towards stronger brews, judging by the site's "Top 250 Rated Beers" list. The top three brews are all hefty stouts with ABVs north of 12%: Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout (4.83 rating, 12% ABV), Marshmallow Handjee (4.73 rating, 15% ABV), and Abraxas Barrel-Aged (4.73 rating, 12.8% ABV).