The Kroger Deal That Fills Up Your Shopping Basket For $10

With many people worried about high inflation rates and increasing grocery prices, it's understandable that grocery stores would offer special deals and promotions to stay competitive. Kroger's 10 for $10 promotion is one of the best money-saving tips, tricks, and hacks you can use at the grocery store.

The grocery giant's 10 for $10 deal is a strong competitor for Safeway and Albertson's $5 Friday Deals. This money-saving grocery discount allows you to choose 10 items for just $10 during special promotional periods. While you can't use this promotion every time you shop, the store does offer it regularly, and you just need to subscribe to their weekly ads to get notified about when it is valid. It's part of Kroger's long-term commitment to lower prices, and its way of staying competitive with other big-name grocery chains.

During this special promotional period, customers can mix and match 10 participating items and pay just $10 for them. Each time the deal is offered, the list of participating items varies. For instance, during one promotional period you might be able to get five boxes of different pasta and mac and cheese products and five cans of vegetables or soup. During another promotion, your options might change, allowing you to pick from a range of frozen meals and vegetables, pantry staples like tuna and ramen, and single-serve beverages.