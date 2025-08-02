Why Friday Is The Best Day To Shop At Safeway — Thanks To $5 Deals
If you're feeling overwhelmed about the cost of everyday items like groceries these days, we feel you. Luckily, there are cost-savvy ways — and days — to save. Take, for instance, Fridays at Safeway, where the retailer places markdowns on many items throughout the store under its $5 deals. Here's how it works: Safeway releases deals on select offerings on Wednesday for the upcoming Friday, boasting low prices on items ranging from fruit to prepared foods. And while some items are offered at face value for $5, such as sushi and bags of mandarin oranges, there are also discount bundles, such as 10 pieces of corn for $5 or two for $5 chips.
In a Reddit post about the best grocery deals out there, many users agreed that Safeway can be unreasonably pricey for average groceries. But there was a clear consensus that the store's deals and coupons are the exception. This is especially true on $5 Fridays, the optimal day to visit the retailer. On the Reddit thread, one user wrote, "I only go to Safeway for weekly ads and plan my meals around them," and they certainly weren't the only fan of the store's pre-weekend discounts. Another user noted, "$5 bag of fried chicken, there are sometimes lines for it at my local Safeway." As a popular chain grocery store for meat and other household items, Fridays set the store apart from the others — at least, when it comes to the low prices.
More ways to save at Safeway
Weekly discount offerings can be a great way to find the most affordable fresh produce at the grocery store. But before you run to your local Safeway for Friday $5 deals on cookies, meat, and other goods, you'll notice on its flyers and in the stores that there is fine print under the specials, indicating that it is a "Member Price." To snag a popular All American Footlong Sandwich for $5 on Fridays, instead of the typical price of around $8.99, you'll need to be a member of the store's free loyalty program. So, it helps to download the Safeway for U mobile app prior to your visit for best savings potential, including free items, gas and rewards points, and discounts.
Otherwise, you might be stuck paying "non-member" prices, which defeats most of the advantages of shopping at Safeway over other retailers. When looking for the best deals at Safeway, just like with any smart discount shopping, it helps to be conscious of buying quality products, and only items that you truly need. For instance, while you are at the grocer for the $5 deals, it might also be tempting to stock up on cheap store brand items. However, sometimes that budget cocktail sauce simply doesn't taste that great, and is best left behind. The good news is, since Safeway's $5 deals happen every Friday, you can slowly try out new products each week to see what fits best into your grocery shopping routine.