Why Friday Is The Best Day To Shop At Safeway — Thanks To $5 Deals

If you're feeling overwhelmed about the cost of everyday items like groceries these days, we feel you. Luckily, there are cost-savvy ways — and days — to save. Take, for instance, Fridays at Safeway, where the retailer places markdowns on many items throughout the store under its $5 deals. Here's how it works: Safeway releases deals on select offerings on Wednesday for the upcoming Friday, boasting low prices on items ranging from fruit to prepared foods. And while some items are offered at face value for $5, such as sushi and bags of mandarin oranges, there are also discount bundles, such as 10 pieces of corn for $5 or two for $5 chips.

In a Reddit post about the best grocery deals out there, many users agreed that Safeway can be unreasonably pricey for average groceries. But there was a clear consensus that the store's deals and coupons are the exception. This is especially true on $5 Fridays, the optimal day to visit the retailer. On the Reddit thread, one user wrote, "I only go to Safeway for weekly ads and plan my meals around them," and they certainly weren't the only fan of the store's pre-weekend discounts. Another user noted, "$5 bag of fried chicken, there are sometimes lines for it at my local Safeway." As a popular chain grocery store for meat and other household items, Fridays set the store apart from the others — at least, when it comes to the low prices.