18 Classic Funeral Foods, Explained

Around the world, different cultures and religions each have their own set of traditions when it comes to mourning the dead, with friends and family coming together to honor their loved ones through a diverse array of rituals and ceremonies. But, no matter where you come from, one thing that most funerals include is the sharing of food. After all, food brings people together, and the shared preparation and enjoyment of sweet bakes and savory dishes is the perfect way to celebrate the lives of those who have passed.

In some cultures, specific foods hold a lot of symbolism or form a vital part of religious rituals. In others, dishes that bring comfort, such as stews and pies, are the preference, while easy-to-prep, shareable options are also a common feature. So, let's take a look at some of the most popular funeral foods worldwide to learn how they're prepared and why they become so deeply rooted in tradition.