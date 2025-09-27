Here's The Exact Temperature Sugar Starts To Caramelize

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even seasoned home cooks can be put off by the thought of anything involving caramelizing sugar. It might seem that it's something of an experiment, and one whose results can quickly go wrong. To safely caramelize sugar without burning it, you do need to learn a bit of science. The good news is that once you understand how it works (and arm yourself with a good candy thermometer) the process is actually quite predictable.

Caramelization is the point at which solid sugar starts to melt,ultimately altering both the color and flavor. It's a complex chemical reaction, and the temperature at which it happens depends on the type of sugar that you are using. For regular white sugar, which is pure sucrose, this occurs at 320 degrees Fahrenheit.

Raw sugar and brown sugar contain molasses, which along with sucrose includes both fructose and glucose. Fructose starts to caramelize at 230 degrees Fahrenheit, lowering the temperature needed to melt these types of sugar. The required temperature will change in relation to the ratio of the different sugar compounds. Brown sugar can also contain impurities that burn as they are heated, so using white sugar for caramelizing will give you the most consistent results.