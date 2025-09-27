The Type Of Oil You Should Avoid When Seasoning A Wooden Cutting Board

While plastic cutting boards are cheap, you'll end up paying for them in other ways: They're susceptible to scratches, can dull your precious cooking knives, and even deposit microplastics into your food. Wooden cutting boards avoid these pitfalls and last way longer, so long as you regularly season them with oil. Just be sure to avoid olive and other vegetable oils, or you'll be dealing with a smelly situation.

Learning how to season a wooden cutting board really matters because a rub-down with oil creates a protective finish on the surface. Without it, wood easily absorbs water and liquids from food, then eventually starts cracking, growing mold, and harboring dangerous bacteria and lingering odors (this is also why you need to oil wooden utensils). While convenient to buy, plant-derived cooking oils will go rancid after sitting on wood, creating a taste and smell that's even nastier than leftover food fumes. Olive, corn, sunflower, vegetable, canola, and coconut oil are the big ones to avoid.

Why do these oils easily go bad on a cutting board? Rancidity results from oxygen exposure and can be exacerbated by light and warm temperatures. In a sealed container in a cool, dark place, cooking oils can last quite a while at room temperature. A cutting board, though, has lots of surface area to expose the layer of oil to air. When you use the board, it might see sunlight from a window or get heat exposure from the nearby stove or oven. That's a fast track to a funky-smelling surface.