Depending on your specific location, you may be fortunate to live near one of the best regional fast food chains. For fans of the double-decker burgers hailing from Big Boy franchises, one of the biggest distinctions comes down to the style of sauce. Whereas the Midwestern Frisch's Big Boy restaurants tend to use tartar sauce on their double-decker burgers, other Big Boy restaurants, including the Bob's Big Boy locations specific to California, typically use a blend of mayonnaise and a proprietary red relish, while other locations use a standard "special sauce."

According to the Frisch's Big Boy menu, its Big Boy double-decker burger is made with a quarter pound of beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, Frisch's Original Tartar Sauce, and pickles. In contrast, the standard Big Boy menu boasts a double-decker burger of basically the same composition (minus the pickles) with the big exception of dressing the burger with its "Famous Big Boy Sauce." Looking at the Big Boy online store's pantry section, there are two different Big Boy Famous Sauce options, one of which is attributed to its Ohio locations and the other to its Michigan ones.

California's Bob's Big Boy, a restaurant once frequented by The Beatles, is not represented in this selection of products. Its red relish, made with ketchup, chili sauce, and sweet pickle relish, is specific to Bob's Big Boy locations. Although Frisch's, Bob's, and other Big Boy restaurants are far apart, you can still experiment with your favorite flavors right at home.