The Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay Has Always Admired

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay brought a background in culinary arts to his unique approach to recipe development and grilling. By carrying his training in French techniques along with him as he's developed bold, energetic dishes, Flay has made a name for himself in the world of creative culinary masters. On "Tinfoil Swans," a podcast from Food & Wine, Bobby Flay indicated that he was inspired by Wolfgang Puck's ambition and was impressed by Puck's gumption when it came to showcasing flavors with unique ingredient combinations. "I have great respect for Wolfgang because he just was so dynamic when he started doing this," Flay said.

Flay recalled that in the 1980s, food culture wasn't really a hot-button concept. Since the internet had yet to push reels and viral campaigns were not encouraging dining trends, word of mouth promoted restaurants. Flay revealed this is how he learned about Puck's L.A. restaurant Spago, where Puck was known to get creative with recipes, like topping pizza with smoked salmon and duck sausage. Spago had sparked buzz among the celebrity circuit, and some of Flay's colleagues in the culinary world would get their hands on the restaurant's inventive menus and let him ogle the offerings.