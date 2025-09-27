This Food City Was Highly Underrated In Anthony Bourdain's Eyes
Throughout his life and career, Anthony Bourdain gained a broad perspective by traveling the globe and sharing his experiences, usually with honesty and candor through his uniquely poetic prose. Whether it was his unabashed love for meat and sausages or his distaste for the famed James Beard Awards, Bourdain usually made his feelings clear about anything food or travel-related, and he had a healthy respect for underappreciated cuisines and cultures. Speaking with National Geographic, Bourdain called Uruguay and its capital, Montevideo, an underrated destination that's off the radar of most world travelers. He loved the country for its friendly, laid-back citizens, progressive and liberal government, and beautiful beaches. And of course, for the food.
Bourdain visited the small South American country twice, once in 2008 with "No Reservations" and again in 2018 with "Parts Unknown." With a population of just over 3.5 million people, which, for reference, is a smaller population than the city of Los Angeles, CA, Uruguay has managed to fly under the radar of most tourists, especially when compared to its behemoth-like neighbors Argentina and Brazil. But similar to the famed meat-eating countries that it borders, Bourdain called Uruguay the most meat-centric place in the world, noting that it would not be an ideal country to live as a vegetarian. Bourdain loved both Uruguay and Montevideo, saying the country was "unlike any other place on the continent" of South America.
Anthony Bourdain's love for meat knew no borders
Montevideo, the country's capital city, sits on the southern coast of Uruguay, where the sea provides both a tranquil setting as well as a wealth of seafood, despite the country's obsession with meat. But predictably, Anthony Bourdain was drawn to the siren call of charred meats. "Parillas," large, grated iron grills, are ubiquitous in the country, with smoke and flames licking all varieties of meat cooked on the grills, awaiting hungry diners.
Bourdain called chivito, the iconic loaded steak sandwich that serves as the national dish, "the apex of the sandwich making arts," fondly considering it as his "philosophy encapsulated in sandwich form." The hot sandwich, which Bourdain referred to as "the mighty chivito", usually consists of thinly sliced grilled steak, ham, bacon, melted cheese, a fried or hard-boiled egg, tomato, mayo, and various garnishes, which tend to be left up to the chef or the diner as they order it.
Italian and Spanish influences are seen in the food of Uruguay after many from both countries immigrated there in the late 1800s. Take gnocchi, referred to as "ñoqui," for example. The potato pillows are so popular that on the 29th of each month, Uruguayans celebrate "Dia de Ñoquis" (day of the gnocchi), when restaurants will have gnocchi specials and many families come together to make gnocchi from scratch. Similarly, Italian-influenced caruso sauce is a hearty blend of ham and cheese that's popular over pasta. Travelers seeking a beautiful and relaxed environment, as well as rib-sticking, delicious food, will love Bourdain's favored Uruguay.