This Food City Was Highly Underrated In Anthony Bourdain's Eyes

Throughout his life and career, Anthony Bourdain gained a broad perspective by traveling the globe and sharing his experiences, usually with honesty and candor through his uniquely poetic prose. Whether it was his unabashed love for meat and sausages or his distaste for the famed James Beard Awards, Bourdain usually made his feelings clear about anything food or travel-related, and he had a healthy respect for underappreciated cuisines and cultures. Speaking with National Geographic, Bourdain called Uruguay and its capital, Montevideo, an underrated destination that's off the radar of most world travelers. He loved the country for its friendly, laid-back citizens, progressive and liberal government, and beautiful beaches. And of course, for the food.

Bourdain visited the small South American country twice, once in 2008 with "No Reservations" and again in 2018 with "Parts Unknown." With a population of just over 3.5 million people, which, for reference, is a smaller population than the city of Los Angeles, CA, Uruguay has managed to fly under the radar of most tourists, especially when compared to its behemoth-like neighbors Argentina and Brazil. But similar to the famed meat-eating countries that it borders, Bourdain called Uruguay the most meat-centric place in the world, noting that it would not be an ideal country to live as a vegetarian. Bourdain loved both Uruguay and Montevideo, saying the country was "unlike any other place on the continent" of South America.