9 Cereal Box Prizes From The '70s You Probably Forgot About

Since bygone decades like the 1970s, kids' cereals have changed a lot — mainly to appeal to parents. Names like Sugar Smacks have been swapped for more wholesome-sounding monikers; brands have cut down on stigmatized ingredients like artificial colors; and most disappointing of all, the boxes no longer carry toys, stickers, and other free prizes. If you miss the days when cereals were colorful, super sweet, and came with extra goodies, it's time to revisit some of the most iconic cereal prizes of the '70s.

In discussions about the "golden age" of cereal box freebies, the '70s come up again and again as one of the greatest eras for the concept. The selection of prizes was also incredibly diverse during this decade. You had your standard plastic cars or miniature figurines, but also trading cards; "spy" gadgets like binoculars; and licensed goods for franchises from "Star Wars" to "Scooby-Doo." For kids back then, the perfect day involved grabbing a toy with their breakfast and spending the afternoon playing with it while munching on old-school snacks everyone ate in the '70s.

Below, we'll cover nine cereal premiums you may have totally forgotten about. Some are even worth a decent amount of money today — but if you wind up rediscovering them in a box of your childhood junk, the nostalgia factor may be worth more than a fistful of dollars.