Why They Stopped Filming 'Cake Boss', And Where Carlo's Bake Shop Stands Today

If you turned on the television any time in the late 2000s to mid-2010s or opened a trendy magazine, you'd see Buddy Valastro's face smiling back at you from beside some wild, monumental cake. His show, "Cake Boss," and subsequent location at Carlo's Bake Shop dominated mainstream media from the day it aired in 2009 to the day it came to a quiet stop in 2020. Valastro remains in mainstream media today, but things look a little different. So, what changed?

The downfall of "Cake Boss" began in 2017, when Valastro lost his mother, Mary, to her battle with ALS. After her passing, Valastro took a two-year hiatus from the show while it still filmed at Carlo's Bake Shop and aired without him, not returning to "Cake Boss" until 2019. In 2020, without much fanfare or pomp, "Cake Boss" went on a hiatus and never returned for additional seasons. By this point in time, ratings were down, and the competition was stiff with the emergence of an influx of baking shows. Plus, Valastro was working on other ventures, such as Buddy V's Ristorante (one of many kid-friendly restaurants to visit in Las Vegas), which took up a lot of his time.