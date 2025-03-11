From pancake cereal to pasta chips, TikTok is pretty serious about its food-related debates. One topic that has divided the popular short-video platform? Cake vending machines. At the center of this argument is Carlo's Bakery, owned by Buddy Valastro — whom you might recognize from the popular TV show "Cake Boss." Carlo's Bakery vending machines have been popping up across the U.S. and Canada, dispensing single-slice cakes. While some people find the concept charming and convenient, much like the famous Japanese vending machines, others see it as an insult to cakes everywhere.

The concept is simple: You walk up to the big, red vending machine, pick out a cake flavor on the touch screen, pay for the cake, and the machine hands you the slice that's stored safely in a plastic container. Carlo's Bakery refers to this concept as Cake ATM, and it's kind of similar to canned cake vending machines. But whether this is the future or an abomination depends on who you ask. The vending machines are (allegedly) restocked daily and give the impression that the cakes are fresh. The critics question the freshness, given that the cakes are shipped to vending machines frozen and from New Jersey. The apologetics, on the other hand, claim that this is no different from grocery store cakes, which also arrive frozen and are usually just decorated on location.