The Controversy Around Cake Boss Vending Machines
From pancake cereal to pasta chips, TikTok is pretty serious about its food-related debates. One topic that has divided the popular short-video platform? Cake vending machines. At the center of this argument is Carlo's Bakery, owned by Buddy Valastro — whom you might recognize from the popular TV show "Cake Boss." Carlo's Bakery vending machines have been popping up across the U.S. and Canada, dispensing single-slice cakes. While some people find the concept charming and convenient, much like the famous Japanese vending machines, others see it as an insult to cakes everywhere.
The concept is simple: You walk up to the big, red vending machine, pick out a cake flavor on the touch screen, pay for the cake, and the machine hands you the slice that's stored safely in a plastic container. Carlo's Bakery refers to this concept as Cake ATM, and it's kind of similar to canned cake vending machines. But whether this is the future or an abomination depends on who you ask. The vending machines are (allegedly) restocked daily and give the impression that the cakes are fresh. The critics question the freshness, given that the cakes are shipped to vending machines frozen and from New Jersey. The apologetics, on the other hand, claim that this is no different from grocery store cakes, which also arrive frozen and are usually just decorated on location.
Love them or hate them, the cake vending machines are certainly memorable
The cakes from Carlo's Bakery vending machines might fall into the "acquired taste" category. Many people were sorely disappointed after trying them, reporting that they taste artificial, too sugary, and appear to be soaked in syrup. Some are even saying Carlo's Bakery makes poor-quality cakes in general, even when they're not coming from a vending machine. But others enjoy the peculiar slices, specifically praising the red velvet flavor. The vending machines appear to be especially popular in Las Vegas, where many have admitted to enjoying its treats on a night out while being in a particularly merry state.
@vegasstarfish
The cake is a lie! Avoid this Las Vegas vending machine #vegas #lasvegas #vegasstarfish #cakevendingmachine #carlosbakery #vegasscam #vegasfood #cake
♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs – Skittlegirl Sound
Another complaint is that they are quite pricey, even for a vending machine — they cost around $10 per single slice, which is arguably more than at most grocery stores. On the flip side, the slices are pretty big; at nearly 300 grams and 1300 calories, they're unlikely to leave you hungry. So, are these the next best thing or better suited for Netflix's bizarre baking show "Is It Cake?" The only way to find out where you stand in this debate is to try the cakes for yourself.