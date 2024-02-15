The Japanese Canned Cake Vending Machines That We Want Everywhere
Cake in a can is the answer to many of life's problems. Spooning into an on-demand dessert can brighten dull afternoons, be the last-minute gift you need for a celebratory party, or bring a smile to a surprised friend's face. We have Japanese bakers to thank for the invention, and the idea has inspired other culinary entrepreneurs to follow suit.
Okashi Gaku was the first to place sumptuous cakes into cans that looked like they could hold carbonated beverages. GAKU, a parfait and risotto development company, is responsible for the 2006 initiative. A successful after-hours parfait pop-op concept sparked the idea, and the product quickly caught on. Also known as Fuwa Cans, the business placed a variety of flavored cakes in vending machines made to keep cake products fresh. Okashi Gaku's cakes are packed in aluminum cans that can be opened just like tuna cans, exposing a moist cake that can be easily spooned into. Not only are the canned cakes tasty, but the packaging is also aesthetic, and the cute presentations have fueled word-of-mouth advertising.
The sweetest convenience
Cake vending machines can now be found throughout Japan, Singapore, and across the United States where delighted passersby in New Jersey, Texas, and Las Vegas can enjoy sweet treats on the go. Some brands have designed vending machines where cakes can be custom-ordered via touchscreen, and customers receive personalized selections of icing, toppings, and cake flavors at the press of a button.
Flavors of canned cakes vary, from traditional chocolate and vanilla recipes to mango, matcha green tea, tiramisu, and pumpkin spice cakes. In Japan, strawberry shortbread cakes are packed in see-through cans, displaying neat rows that are punctuated with fruit slices, while peanut butter mousse and crushed candy can be ordered for events. Texan business The Cake Boutique sells red velvet and banana cakes, and their vending machines also offer cupcakes and macarons for customers with demanding sweet teeth. Prices of these assorted desserts can range from a few dollars to closer to $10 depending on ingredients used and the company selling the items. While the popularity of cake vending machines has shown promising popularity, it unfortunately might be a while until the idea has found its way into every state.