The Japanese Canned Cake Vending Machines That We Want Everywhere

Cake in a can is the answer to many of life's problems. Spooning into an on-demand dessert can brighten dull afternoons, be the last-minute gift you need for a celebratory party, or bring a smile to a surprised friend's face. We have Japanese bakers to thank for the invention, and the idea has inspired other culinary entrepreneurs to follow suit.

Okashi Gaku was the first to place sumptuous cakes into cans that looked like they could hold carbonated beverages. GAKU, a parfait and risotto development company, is responsible for the 2006 initiative. A successful after-hours parfait pop-op concept sparked the idea, and the product quickly caught on. Also known as Fuwa Cans, the business placed a variety of flavored cakes in vending machines made to keep cake products fresh. Okashi Gaku's cakes are packed in aluminum cans that can be opened just like tuna cans, exposing a moist cake that can be easily spooned into. Not only are the canned cakes tasty, but the packaging is also aesthetic, and the cute presentations have fueled word-of-mouth advertising.