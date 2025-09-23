The Largest US BBQ Chain Is Struggling — Here's Why

When it comes to barbecue, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has dominated the landscape for years. In 2017, the company had a staggering 570 locations across the country. Their famous slow-smoked hickory barbecue has been a big hit not just in America but globally, with locations in Canada, Mexico, the Philippines, and the UAE. But over the last few years, the company has been on a serious downturn, with over 170 locations closing since 2018 and more in 2025. The reasons are hard to nail down as the company and franchisees have offered different explanations for the struggles.

On the franchisee side, the blame has been placed squarely on the company having "extreme and unreasonable demands" for its franchisees. They complain of cost overruns when opening a new location, which means they end up spending far more than planned or promised. Potentially worse, the company-approved supplier that they need to use for food and supplies overcharges, according to franchisees. Some have claimed they were sold overpriced and faulty equipment that the company wouldn't fix or replace. That cuts into any potential profits, especially when the corporation also advertises frequent discounts for customers that franchisees must absorb, and they are unable to raise their own prices to offset the losses. Lawsuits have also been filed against Dickey's for making false and misleading promises.

The company's position is that outside elements are to blame. The company cites "macroeconomic pressure, geopolitical instability, and reduced consumer spending" as problems for all businesses. For Dickey's specifically, it blames franchisees who go "off script" and don't adhere to company standards as the reason so many failed. Locations that didn't have "the right people" running them were shut down.