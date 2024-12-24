11 Ways To Elevate Fried Okra

One complaint that a lot of people have about okra is the fact that it can be quite slimy. Now, some people love that slimy texture — after all, it offers an interesting mouthfeel you're not going to get from many other foods. However, a lot of others absolutely hate it, and it's the reason they avoid this otherwise delicious vegetable. If you fall into the latter category, you should know that there are some steps you can take to cut down on that slimy, undesirable texture. One of the simplest ways to do that is to simply soak your okra in vinegar before you bread it and fry it.

Advertisement

So, how exactly does this work? Basically, the acid in vinegar breaks down the gelatinous substance in okra that makes it so slimy. After just a few minutes in that vinegar, and you'll notice that a lot of that texture is gone from the okra. Of course, if that slimy texture doesn't bother you, then this is a step you may be willing to skip. But if the only thing keeping you from adoring fried okra is the slimy quality, then a quick vinegar soak may be the key to making you fall in love with this Southern veggie staple.