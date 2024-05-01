Why You Should Let Okra Air Dry Before Cooking It

Okra isn't for everyone. A haphazardly prepared plate can offer slimy mouthfuls that can be off-putting to many diners. Yet for those in the know, there are steps to be taken to avoid potentially icky okra, like soaking it in vinegar or cutting it up into smaller pieces before placing them in a pan to fry.

Before you set out to make shrimp and okra gumbo or throw cut slices into your air fryer, you may want to take a breath after you've washed the ingredient to use. Dry pieces of okra can yield crisper bites when seared or fried. Whether you plan in advance and let the pieces air dry on your counter or use a paper towel to blot excess moisture, this subtle move can make a major difference in the overall texture of your finished okra dishes. While other vegetables can be plopped into a hot pan without much thought, okra is a different kind of challenge for those adverse to mucus-like foods.