White Chocolate Fudge Only Requires 3 Ingredients And Starts With Condensed Milk

Without a doubt, fudge is one of those desserts that are better with white chocolate. When you need a change from the familiar bittersweet tone of dark chocolate, it's the perfect alternative. Entirely different yet no less decadent, its milky tone and pronounced vanilla sweetness never disappoint. The condensed milk only makes it better. This canned ingredient is your secret to bypassing all the usual hassle and still having creamy, melt-in-your-mouth fudge. It enriches both the taste and texture, allowing every flavor note to fully unravel onto your taste buds. And the butter? Needless to say, you can never go wrong with that gorgeous aroma and hints of saltiness lingering in the aftertaste.

What's even better is how flexible this recipe is. If white chocolate isn't your favorite, you can always replace it with dark or semisweet chocolate chips. Or don't choose at all. Have the best of both worlds with a dark chocolate base and white marble swirls, or vice versa. No matter what you do, there are still plenty of ways to have fun with your homemade creation. Chop up your favorite types of nuts and let the crunch turn the fudge into a fun snack. You can even toss a bit of dried fruit into the mix for sweet-tart pops in between. Peanut butter and toffee candy are another way to inject some nutty notes into your fudge, but this time, it's accompanied by a salty richness. That's the joy of homemade fudge: you can make it into whatever you like.