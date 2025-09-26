White Chocolate Fudge Only Requires 3 Ingredients And Starts With Condensed Milk
Ask anyone who has stood over a bubbling pot with a candy thermometer in hand, cautiously stirring and gradually adding the ingredients, and they will tell you that making chocolate fudge is no walk in the park. Going even further back is a whole list of ingredients to prepare, from granulated sugar and high-quality cocoa powder to just the right amount of butter. Elaborate as this process is, it doesn't have to be the only way to satisfy your fudgy sweet tooth. Cooking up Tasting Table's 3-ingredient white chocolate fudge, you won't need anything other than sweetened condensed milk, white chocolate chips, and salted butter, plus a few easy steps.
For 2 cups of white chocolate chips, a cup of condensed milk, and 2 tablespoons of salted butter, you can make a batch of around 16 fudge pieces. It starts with melting the chips over low heat before adding condensed milk and butter. After about five minutes of stirring, everything should be melted into a thick, yet smooth, mixture. Then, just take it off the heat, pour into a baking dish lined with parchment paper, and refrigerate for roughly three hours. Once it has firmly set, all that's left to do is slice it into small cubes and enjoy. Easy-peasy.
It's flavor overload with just three ingredients
Without a doubt, fudge is one of those desserts that are better with white chocolate. When you need a change from the familiar bittersweet tone of dark chocolate, it's the perfect alternative. Entirely different yet no less decadent, its milky tone and pronounced vanilla sweetness never disappoint. The condensed milk only makes it better. This canned ingredient is your secret to bypassing all the usual hassle and still having creamy, melt-in-your-mouth fudge. It enriches both the taste and texture, allowing every flavor note to fully unravel onto your taste buds. And the butter? Needless to say, you can never go wrong with that gorgeous aroma and hints of saltiness lingering in the aftertaste.
What's even better is how flexible this recipe is. If white chocolate isn't your favorite, you can always replace it with dark or semisweet chocolate chips. Or don't choose at all. Have the best of both worlds with a dark chocolate base and white marble swirls, or vice versa. No matter what you do, there are still plenty of ways to have fun with your homemade creation. Chop up your favorite types of nuts and let the crunch turn the fudge into a fun snack. You can even toss a bit of dried fruit into the mix for sweet-tart pops in between. Peanut butter and toffee candy are another way to inject some nutty notes into your fudge, but this time, it's accompanied by a salty richness. That's the joy of homemade fudge: you can make it into whatever you like.