This Popular Italian Chain Has One Of The Best Salmon Dishes You Can Order

When you think of eating at Olive Garden, fish probably isn't your first association. Instead, your mind likely wanders to the many pasta dishes and indulgent breadsticks. And yet, the Herb-Grilled Salmon at Olive Garden is one of the best chain restaurant salmon dishes, so it's time that it stopped flying under the radar.

The fish dish is topped with herby garlic butter, making it super flavorful while preserving that signature salmon taste. The texture is soft and flaky, just how it's supposed to be. A slice of lemon that comes along with the dish can be squeezed over the filet to enhance flavor even further, giving it a kick of acidic freshness. Another thing on the plate is parmesan and garlic-seasoned broccoli, a welcome addition when you're in the mood for something light to balance the savory protein. It's not exactly exploding with flavor, but you'll still be able to taste gentle hints of butter. Plus, you can always squeeze some more lemon over it — why not?

The salmon is packed with 45 grams of protein and only 9 grams of carbohydrates, making it one of the absolute best dishes at Olive Garden when you're not interested in a carb-forward meal. You also get to pick a soup or a salad to go along with it. Not to mention that the entire meal will cost you somewhere between $22 and $26, depending on your location.