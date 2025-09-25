March Is The Most Meaningful Month To Order At Jersey Mike's. Here's Why

Your next order of a popular Jersey Mike's sandwich, like the Big Kahuna, is about to get a lot more satisfying. If you're looking for a reason to justify splurging on the questionably elevated prices associated with Jersey Mike's orders, mark your calendar. Every March, the sub slinger donates a portion of its sandwich proceeds to selected local charities during its "Month of Giving." These can include youth organizations, food banks, hospitals, and community initiatives. Since 2011, these focused Jersey Mike's giving initiatives have raised millions of dollars — over $140 since the effort began.

This is a nationwide campaign where, throughout the month, customers can donate in-store to the participating organization. On the final Wednesday of each March, 100% of the stores' sales are directed to the various local causes, according to an official press release. YMCAs, farms, Boys & Girls Clubs, Special Olympics, and Make-A-Wish branches are among the recipients. In a single month, Jersey Mike's generous efforts can draw in over $30 million dollars, benefitting hundreds of local charities as thousands of the Jersey Mike's locations throughout the United States and Canada participate. This effort is no short-lived publicity stunt.