March Is The Most Meaningful Month To Order At Jersey Mike's. Here's Why
Your next order of a popular Jersey Mike's sandwich, like the Big Kahuna, is about to get a lot more satisfying. If you're looking for a reason to justify splurging on the questionably elevated prices associated with Jersey Mike's orders, mark your calendar. Every March, the sub slinger donates a portion of its sandwich proceeds to selected local charities during its "Month of Giving." These can include youth organizations, food banks, hospitals, and community initiatives. Since 2011, these focused Jersey Mike's giving initiatives have raised millions of dollars — over $140 since the effort began.
This is a nationwide campaign where, throughout the month, customers can donate in-store to the participating organization. On the final Wednesday of each March, 100% of the stores' sales are directed to the various local causes, according to an official press release. YMCAs, farms, Boys & Girls Clubs, Special Olympics, and Make-A-Wish branches are among the recipients. In a single month, Jersey Mike's generous efforts can draw in over $30 million dollars, benefitting hundreds of local charities as thousands of the Jersey Mike's locations throughout the United States and Canada participate. This effort is no short-lived publicity stunt.
A committed heritage of giving
Jersey Mike's founder Peter Cancro started selling subs out of the first Jersey Mike's shop when he was 17. He points to two local business owners who inspired him by demonstrating generosity and the importance of giving back to local communities. Their community-focused philosophy deeply impacted Cancro, who chose to embed similar values into Jersey Mike's business operations. In addition to the company's designated day of giving, Jersey Mike's has also consistently supported national organizations like Feeding America, the charitable branch of the United States Tennis Association, and Wreaths Across America.
The beauty of this month-long program is that Jersey Mike's franchise owners can choose which organizations their businesses will support. Because of this, their efforts help strengthen relationships within their own communities. Some employees wear shirts with the logos of the selected organizations to further encourage giving and local support. A sandwich ordered "Mike's Way" with money going to pediatric cancer research? This kind of giving shows that doing good can be both delicious and beneficial.