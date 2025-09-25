This Oregon-Based Restaurant Chain Sold More Than Half Its Locations To Denny's In The 1980s

In an era of our favorite restaurant chains failing due to rising economic pressures and changing consumer tastes, it helps to remember that the rise, fall, and consolidation of restaurants is nothing new. Take, for instance, VIP's, the Oregon-based restaurant chain that sold more than half its locations to Denny's in the 1980s. VIP's was a comforting homestyle restaurant with major diner vibes and locations across Oregon and other western states, including Washington, Nevada, Idaho, and California. But its identity as a restaurant chain was relatively short-lived compared to other long-standing establishments.

After opening the first VIP's in Tualatin, Oregon, in 1968, owners Keith Andler and Robert Smith expanded operations to what became 53 restaurants under the same parent company. VIP's held its ground among the most popular restaurant chains in the '80s, but a couple of years into the decade, the modest diner brand started to dissolve as it changed ownership. Though the exact reasoning for the sale of VIP's is not clear, newspapers from the time confirm that, in 1982, the restaurant chain sold 35 of its storefronts, including in cities like Eugene and Springfield, to Denny's, a major player in the American breakfast chain game. One can assume the deal was based on more than just stacks of pancakes, as the sale equated to approximately $12 million for the change of hands.