Start Broiling Your Food With The Oven Door Open For The Best Results

The next reason that you might want to keep the oven door open a touch while you are broiling is related to the first, but also quite different. For many ovens, the broiler will continue to run regardless of the internal temperature, so you could close the oven door without it turning off. However, this can have a significant impact on how your food broils.

The broiler really is meant to act like a grill. It gives really intense heat from one direction. When you are looking to add a golden crust to baked pasta, the broiler is your tool. You can also use your broiler for perfectly cooked tuna steaks, searing the outside and leaving the center nice and pink. But to accomplish these goals, the broiler relies on a similar environment to a grill. Namely, it needs airflow.

This airflow is about controlling temperature and steam. If you close the door, there is nowhere for all of that hot, moist air to go, so it builds up inside and ends up baking your food. With the door open, airflow keeps the ambient temperature low, and the broiler can do what it's meant to do.

The final reason to keep the door open when broiling, according to Chef Feltis, is so that "You can keep an eye on the product." Broiling is meant to be fast and intense, but that also means that even an extra 30 seconds of cooking time can lead to culinary disaster. Keeping the door cracked means that you always have eyes on your dish to make sure it doesn't burn. Chef Feltis recommender to "have it completely open and just keep an eye on the caramelization."