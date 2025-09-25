Before Opening A Package Of Bacon, Try This To Keep The Strips From Sticking

Picture a skillet of perfectly cooked bacon just coming off the heat. The grease is still crackling and popping, and the air in the kitchen is filled with the smoky, delicious scent. Your mouth has already been watering for five minutes, and the final flourish of your breakfast masterpiece is ready to join the eggs, toast, and hashbrowns.

If only it hadn't been such a hassle to pull those strips of bacon apart in the first place. Normally, most kinds of bacon are stuck together tightly in the package, and you have to pry them apart. This will often cause them to tear, especially along the break between the meat and the fat. Cheaper or thinner-cut bacon is especially prone to tearing. You often end up with strips of pure fat or chunks of layered meat, two or three slices thick.

But it doesn't have to be this way. The secret lies in rolling your package of bacon before you even open it. While your package of bacon is still sealed, take it by one of the short ends and begin rolling it up like the dough for some cinnamon rolls. It doesn't need to be incredibly tight, just as firm as you can manage. Then unroll and slice open the package. After rolling, all of the slices should be loosened and separated enough to pull apart with ease, even thick-cut bacon.