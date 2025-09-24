Martha Stewart's Clever Refrigerator Swap For Small Kitchens
You'll never find us passing on Martha Stewart's advice, especially when it comes to her best tips for organizing the kitchen. In an exclusive post for CBS News, Stewart shared another one of her clever tricks — "If you're limited in space and you don't want to have a big refrigerator taking up all that wall space, put in an under-counter refrigerator. These are so handy," she wrote. Fit neatly beneath the counter, the fridge is easy to access and out of the way.
It's important to choose a fridge that fits your cooking style, but, for those with limited space, the tricky part is finding one that also fits the dimensions of their kitchen. A large appliance can make the whole area feel claustrophobic, while drawer refrigerators visually blend in with the rest of your cabinets — essentially becoming part of the decor while retaining their functionality and freeing up vertical space. Because they're designed like drawers, you access them from the top, which simplifies the food prep process.
Drawer refrigerators can be used beyond small kitchens, too. In a larger space, you could install one as a snack drawer for the kids so they can access perishable snacks like fruits, veggies, and yogurts at a height that's accessible. Another option is to put it in a home office, garage, or any other room where a mini fridge would come in handy, but doesn't necessarily fit.
Different types of drawer refrigerators
Drawer fridges may be a bit niche, but that doesn't mean the selection is sparse. Design-wise, some units come with a set look, while others come panel-ready, allowing you to integrate them with your existing decor. The most basic option is a simple single-drawer fridge, like the 12 Volt Drawer Refrigerator by Deprull, which costs around $300. Then there are bigger models that come with two drawers. Depending on the specific model, both drawers can be used for refrigeration. Alternatively, some models allow one of the drawers to be used as a freezer and the other as the fridge. The prices for the two-drawer units are significantly higher, but if saving space in your small kitchen is important to you, it could be worth it.
When it comes to installing a drawer fridge, you have the option of doing it yourself or calling in a professional, depending on how handy you are. You'll need to make sure the outlets in your home are compatible with the unit, and there's definitely some drilling involved to safely secure the fridge in place and fit it on the drawer panels. Most units will come with detailed installation instructions that will guide you through the process. Following those instructions — particularly those involving proper ventilation and leveling — will be important to ensuring its longevity. When paired with regular maintenance, proper installation will help the refrigerator last until the latter end of its average 10 to 15 year lifespan.