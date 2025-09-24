Martha Stewart's Clever Refrigerator Swap For Small Kitchens

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You'll never find us passing on Martha Stewart's advice, especially when it comes to her best tips for organizing the kitchen. In an exclusive post for CBS News, Stewart shared another one of her clever tricks — "If you're limited in space and you don't want to have a big refrigerator taking up all that wall space, put in an under-counter refrigerator. These are so handy," she wrote. Fit neatly beneath the counter, the fridge is easy to access and out of the way.

It's important to choose a fridge that fits your cooking style, but, for those with limited space, the tricky part is finding one that also fits the dimensions of their kitchen. A large appliance can make the whole area feel claustrophobic, while drawer refrigerators visually blend in with the rest of your cabinets — essentially becoming part of the decor while retaining their functionality and freeing up vertical space. Because they're designed like drawers, you access them from the top, which simplifies the food prep process.

Drawer refrigerators can be used beyond small kitchens, too. In a larger space, you could install one as a snack drawer for the kids so they can access perishable snacks like fruits, veggies, and yogurts at a height that's accessible. Another option is to put it in a home office, garage, or any other room where a mini fridge would come in handy, but doesn't necessarily fit.