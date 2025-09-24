The Reheating Mistake That's Ruining Your Leftover Canned Biscuits (And How To Fix It)

The best store-bought biscuits taste almost as good as homemade, and you have more control over the number you make. That said, you may still end up with leftovers, and you don't want them to go to waste. The problem is that when reheating day-old baked goods, it's easy to make a mistake that results in them being dry, rubbery, or tough. Luckily, one of the most common reheating mistakes is simple to fix.

Using your microwave to reheat biscuits essentially zaps their moisture and dries them out, making them chewy, stale, or rubbery. You may have more success with this method if you spritz the biscuits with a few drops of water first. Alternately, heat them alongside a small bowl of water, which creates steam that helps keep them soft as they warm through.

However, we have discovered a much better way to keep reheated biscuits moist, fresh, fluffy, and flavorful so they're almost as good as fresh-baked: use your oven. Yes, the same appliance you used to make your biscuits in the first place is also the one that will best revitalize their texture and flavor.