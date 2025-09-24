Why You Should Never Buy Canned Food Without Checking The Cans For This

In an ideal world, we could trust every product we pick up off the shelves at grocery stores. But in the real world, we need to be vigilant and know the top signs telling us to avoid items at the supermarket in order to rest assured we're bringing safe, healthy food home. Some of these signifiers are helpfully obvious, like moldy bread, slimy greens, or grayish meat. But there's one sign that is less clear, and the consequences of missing it could be deadly: bulging cans.

Bulging cans can be tricky because we can only see what's going on with the packaging, not its contents. But when it comes to bulging cans, it's dangerous to eat that food. The bulge tells us that something is going on inside. Bacterial activity and food spoiling can release gas that pushes against the can. In the worst case, bulging indicates that a can may not have been sealed properly, so bacteria like clostridium botulinum, which causes the potentially fatal botulism, can get in. The environment inside cans — low in oxygen and acidity, high in moisture — are this bacteria's best friends. This bacteria produces a toxin that can make it hard to breathe and that can even cause paralysis and death. Essentially, you can't be too careful here, and cans misshapen in any way are safest when avoided. If we drop a can at home that gets a ding or scratch, it shouldn't affect the food inside, but it's definitely best to avoid heavily dented or damaged cans in the store.