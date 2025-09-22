15 Medieval Dishes We'd Actually Eat Today

Cabbage has been a global staple for centuries. It's cheap, accessible, and nutrient-dense, which made it the ideal food for rural peasants during the medieval era. One popular English cabbage recipe, for example, was a type of thick stew, known as pottage. To make the dish, cabbage would be cooked alongside other simple, accessible vegetables in a cauldron. Think onions, leeks, and celery, for example, while fresh herbs would also often be added for flavor.

Cauldrons, now associated with witches and fairytales, used to be one of the only cooking devices available to poor medieval households. They could be compartmentalized to cook different dishes at once, and would also often serve as a source of light and heat, too. Like the peasants, richer households would use cauldrons to cook pottage, but theirs were usually made with much higher-quality materials. The pottage itself would also contain more expensive ingredients, like saffron and powder douce.

You don't need a cauldron to make pottage today. You can, of course, use a saucepan or large pot, but the process is still much the same. Combine stock with spices, herbs, cabbage, and other vegetables, simmer it all together, and serve with crusty bread.