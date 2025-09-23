Before Martha Stewart's Cooking Dazzled The World, She Trailblazed A Different Industry

One thing to know about Martha Stewart is that if she's going to do something, she'll do it well. She is the original lifestyle influencer and built an empire by bringing her home and garden expertise to the mainstream. But before Stewart was known as a lifestyle icon and queen of the kitchen (just take a look at her best cooking tips for home chefs), she had a successful career in finance. After marrying Andrew Stewart in 1961, she worked as an institutional broker on Wall Street, where she was the only woman at her firm.

Stewart's first (and possibly only) boss, Andy Monness, who ran the brokerage Pearlberg, Monness, which is now known as Monness Crespi Hardt,was introduced to her through a friend who thought she would be good at selling stocks. In an interview with The Guardian, he explained that he hired Stewart as the only woman on a team of 25-30 stockbrokers.

She commuted to Wall Street from Connecticut for seven years and earned the firm a lot of money. But when the market took a turn and Monness's firm became known for losing money rather than making it, Stewart decided it was time to reinvent herself. Yet she would later find one of her career's biggest controversies to be centered around insider trading.