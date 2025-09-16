The 8 Biggest Controversies In Martha Stewart's Career

We can't talk about Martha Stewart's controversies without mentioning the insider trading scandal that landed her a five-month stint in federal prison. Back in December 2001, Stewart sold her 3,928-share stake in the biopharmaceutical company, ImClone Systems, which was owned by her close friend, Sam Waksal. On the surface, there's nothing illegal about selling shares. However, in 2002, federal authorities questioned Stewart about why she sold when she did.

Stewart was later accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of offloading her stock because she was tipped off by her broker, Peter Bacanovic. Bacanovic knew that Waksal and his daughter, Aliza, were selling their own shares, suggesting that something was awry at the company. As it turned out, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had just refused to review ImClone's new cancer drug. Because that news wasn't public knowledge when Stewart dumped her shares, she and Waksal were accused of illegal insider trading. Stewart was also charged with lying to investigators and tampering with evidence to cover her tracks.

The case went to trial in 2004, and despite maintaining their innocence, both Stewart and Bacanovic were found guilty. Each was sentenced to five months in prison — where the food certainly didn't live up to Stewart's standards — followed by five months of home confinement. In 2017, on Katie Couric's podcast, Stewart said prison was horrifying and reiterated her opinion that she did not deserve a custodial sentence.