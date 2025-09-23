Japanese Cucumbers Are A Super Substitute For English Cukes In Green Salads

Unbeknownst to many, there are over 50 different kinds of cucumbers out there, ranging from long and dark green to short, plump, and verging on yellow. Some of the most common types of cucumbers you might spot at the grocery store might be English, Garden, Gherkin, Kirby, and Persian, but that doesn't mean those are always the best-suited varieties for your cooking needs. Delicate English cukes might be the Cucurbitaceae of choice for tea sandwiches or tzatziki, but when it comes to upgrading leafy green salads, Japanese cucumbers are ideal.

Japanese cucumbers (named "Kyuri" in Japan) are slender, dark green vegetables that can vary in length from about 6 to 12 inches, whereas English cucumbers that have a lighter green color and longer length. Like English cukes, Kyuri — and many other species of edible cucumbers — have been bred to achieve lower levels of cucurbitacin in an effort to reduce bitterness. While English cucumbers are quite mild, Kyuri are instead revered for their sweet taste and flavor that's reminiscent of melons, which can add complexity to salads. Their crunchy and firm texture are another thing that makes them different from English cucumbers. Plus, the thin skin and lack of seeds of Kyuri also make them perfect to enjoy raw in salads.