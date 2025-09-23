Why J. Kenji López-Alt Never Orders Cheese Pizza In NYC

Nothing gets J. Kenji López-Alt more fired up than hearing someone order a "cheese pizza" in New York City – a linguistic slip that sent the cookbook author and food influencer into a full-blown rant on his Patreon. "Let's be clear: in New York, 'cheese pizza' does not exist," he wrote. When I asked him why someone ordering a cheese pizza in NYC shook him to the core, he said, "I hope people know I'm just messing around. Pizza should be one of the great unifiers. Order it however you like, using whatever language you want." But, as a former New Yorker myself, I get it.

New Yorkers take their pizza as seriously as López-Alt takes his pizza topping mantra. Just like how they have certain lingo — "bodega," "stoop," "schlepping," "the city" — New Yorkers also have their own code for pizza. The language is a part of the culture — and in New York, a "cheese pizza" is what they call a "plain slice." So I can't help but think López-Alt actually does tick a little every time he hears it. I, for one, raise my eyebrows whenever I spot someone eating a slice from any NYC hole-in-the-wall pizza joint with a fork and knife instead of folding it in half and devouring it on the way to the subway.