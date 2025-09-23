An Unusual Ingredient Unlocks Distinctive Flavor In Bushmills 26 Year Old Whiskey

Dating all the way back to 1608, Bushmills is the world's oldest licensed whiskey distillery — and if you preclude licensing, the village of Bushmills has been producing whiskey since the 1500s. But despite the brand's age and worldwide fame — it is the world's most awarded single malt Irish whiskey, after all — it has not slowed its innovation. The Rare Cask series is a testament to its experimentation, featuring Irish whiskey aged in scarce and select Cognac, sherry, and Madeira casks to imbue the spirit with exquisitely complementary flavors. But while the aging process is a fairly classic method for offering a unique flavor profile from a familiar whiskey, the most recent offering from Bushmills takes the innovation to the other end of the production line: the mash bill. The unique character of Bushmills newest contribution to the whiskey world, a 26-year-old single malt, comes from the novel use of crystal malt.

Fittingly called Bushmills 26 Year Old Crystal Malt, this inventive offering eschews the traditional malted barley, opting instead for a grain produced under very specific conditions to create crystallized sugars. Brewed and triple distilled, the result is a whiskey with aromas of creamy chocolate, deep flavors of malty caramel, burnt sugar, and subtle spice, as well as a complex, lingering finish warm with sweet fruits. Aging in first-fill bourbon barrels adds further complexity, introducing aromas of delicate vanilla and soft oak. It is an exquisite whiskey thats unique character justifies its ultra-premium price tag. But what exactly is crystal malt, and why does it make this whiskey so unique?