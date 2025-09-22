The Bourbon Brand You're Better Off Avoiding, According To Reddit

As with most things that cost money and come in different shapes and sizes, fans of bourbon have bottles that they swear by and those that they absolutely despise. There are few places outside of Reddit where you'll find lots of these people together. If you want to sample some of this crowd-sourced wisdom, then there's one brand that — according to Reddit — you should avoid at all costs: W.L. Weller.

Buffalo Trace's wheated bourbon line has garnered a cult following for itself, partly due to its connection to the coveted Pappy Van Winkle recipe. However, close to 300 people agreed with the opinion that Weller — especially the entry-level Special Reserve that you can get for around $50 a bottle — is too pricey for what it offers (even when a user managed to snag it for $45, they still considered it overpriced). The vast majority of reviews spoke of the Weller Special Reserve as being thin-tasting and having rather low proof. It also doesn't offer much in the way of flavor expression, so for $50, bourbon fans were disappointed when they could've had something like Russell's Reserve 10 — or, for Buffalo Trace devotees, Eagle Rare.

Price tag and flavor aside, the one thing that people were incensed about was the name. You heard that right — the fact that they called it "Special Reserve" while offering not-at-all-special flavor ruffled a lot of feathers. "It's not special at all," one Redditor said, "It could be called Inferior Reserve."