This Quick-Service Restaurant Chain Is Closing Dozens Of Locations Across Texas And Oklahoma

Another quick-service restaurant has found itself struggling in the competitive market — Salad and Go is set to close 41 locations across Texas and in Oklahoma. Operating as a drive-thru place for healthy food, Salad and Go is already not the most conventional fast food restaurant. According to reports, the chain will close all of its locations in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, plus select locations in Dallas, as well as Oklahoma. Texas has already lost a beloved barbecue spot in its tiniest town this year, and it appears that the exodus of restaurants continues.

This news of the closure came very suddenly; anonymous employees of the chain exclusively told Chron that the restaurants are set to close by the end of the week, on Friday, September 19. For now, it's unclear which specific locations in Dallas and Oklahoma will be closing, so fans of the chain living in those areas will have to wait and see. It may be a good idea for Salad and Go fans to scout out other places for fast food salads or run by Trader Joe's for a pre-made salad.

Mike Tattersfield, the CEO of the company, said in a statement, "We are reducing our footprint in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio to allow us to focus on strengthening the Dallas metro area and Oklahoma. We continue to believe in the Texas market and its long-term potential," as quoted by National Restaurant News.