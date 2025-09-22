The One Recipe Ree Drummond Wishes She Could Wipe From 'The Pioneer Woman'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ree Drummond loves sharing easy meal ideas with her Food Network fans on "Pioneer Woman," but not every recipe has been a hit over the years. In fact, there's one recipe Drummond wishes she had passed on because the final product just wasn't what she envisioned.

In her memoir "Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere," Drummond admits that her chicken strip pizza, or as she also called it, "fried chicken pizza," was not good, calling it "my least-favorite recipe I ever filmed." She said, "It was absolutely awful, but because it was the end of our last shoot day, we had to move forward with it. I figured it would look better on TV when it aired. I was wrong."

To make matters worse, Food Network took a clip from the fried chicken pizza episode and shared it on Facebook. Now, Drummond's biggest televised food mistake has been immortalized, with a whole comment section discussing the unique recipe and how it turned out (or didn't turn out).