How Ree Drummond Turns Premade Dinner Roll Dough Into A Savory Appetizer
Ree Drummond has a knack for turning everyday ingredients into something you actually get excited to eat. Case in point? Pretzel dogs — snacks that feel part ballpark treat, part cozy comfort food. The secret? She starts with something simple from the freezer that has become the Pioneer Woman's must-have frozen staple: dinner roll dough.
The process is surprisingly simple (and even a little fun). Once the rolls thaw and rise a bit, Drummond rolls each one into a pencil-thin rope and spirals it around a hot dog, leaving each end of the hot dog sticking out. Next comes the magic trick: a quick dip in boiling water with a sprinkle of baking soda. In just 30 seconds, the dough puffs up and transforms into a chewy, pretzel-like shell.
From there, it's all about the finish. A swipe of egg wash makes each piece of this appetizer glossy, a pinch of coarse salt adds the classic pretzel bite, and a blast in a 425 degree Fahrenheit oven brings everything together in 10 to 12 minutes. Out comes a tray of golden pretzel dogs begging to be dunked in mustard, ketchup, or even a little cheese dip. It's Drummond's way of proving frozen dough doesn't have to be boring — it can be the life of the party.
Pretzel dogs demonstrate Drummond's commitment to ease in the kitchen
What makes this recipe stand out isn't just the pretzel dogs themselves — it's the reminder behind them. Ree Drummond proves that home cooking doesn't have to be a marathon in the kitchen. With so many processed foods on store shelves (and plenty of mystery ingredients we can't even pronounce), it's natural to want more control over what's on the table. But between work, kids, and the endless to-do list of daily life, standing over the stove for hours every night simply isn't realistic for many people.
That's why her use of smart store-bought shortcuts resonates. Frozen dough, jarred sauces, or pre-shredded cheese aren't corner-cutting — they're lifelines. These ingredients help you put dinner on the table without the overwhelm, while still letting you create something that feels homemade. Recipes like her pretzel dogs bring back the fun of cooking with the flexibility of using what's already in your freezer or pantry. It's a middle ground that makes family meals more doable and a lot less stressful.
And that's the real takeaway. Drummond reminds us that shortcuts don't cheapen a meal — they make it possible. One of the absolute best lessons she has taught us is that cooking isn't about strict rules or perfection. It's about feeding the people you love in a way that works for you. If a frozen staple helps you get there, that's not a compromise. It's smart, satisfying cooking.