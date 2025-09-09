How Ree Drummond Turns Premade Dinner Roll Dough Into A Savory Appetizer

Ree Drummond has a knack for turning everyday ingredients into something you actually get excited to eat. Case in point? Pretzel dogs — snacks that feel part ballpark treat, part cozy comfort food. The secret? She starts with something simple from the freezer that has become the Pioneer Woman's must-have frozen staple: dinner roll dough.

The process is surprisingly simple (and even a little fun). Once the rolls thaw and rise a bit, Drummond rolls each one into a pencil-thin rope and spirals it around a hot dog, leaving each end of the hot dog sticking out. Next comes the magic trick: a quick dip in boiling water with a sprinkle of baking soda. In just 30 seconds, the dough puffs up and transforms into a chewy, pretzel-like shell.

From there, it's all about the finish. A swipe of egg wash makes each piece of this appetizer glossy, a pinch of coarse salt adds the classic pretzel bite, and a blast in a 425 degree Fahrenheit oven brings everything together in 10 to 12 minutes. Out comes a tray of golden pretzel dogs begging to be dunked in mustard, ketchup, or even a little cheese dip. It's Drummond's way of proving frozen dough doesn't have to be boring — it can be the life of the party.