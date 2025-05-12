Ree Drummond's Must-Have Frozen Staple For Quick Weeknight Dinners

We all have aspirations of being perfect home cooks preparing healthy, fresh meals from scratch every night, but sometimes you need to channel your inner Ree Drummond and rely on some good frozen conveniences. Drummond made her name as The Pioneer Woman, preparing classic homestyle comfort food for her family, and she knows better than most that sometimes homestyle comes prepackaged in the frozen food aisle. After all, almost nobody has the time to cook a meal from scratch every day of the week. But that doesn't mean the meals have to be boring or bland. With just a little extra effort, you can upgrade plenty of frozen staples into appealing meals, just like she does with frozen dinner rolls.

Scroll through Drummond's recipes and social media posts, and you are going to find a lot of quick meals made with frozen rolls. While she uses some simple hacks to upgrade dinner rolls with extra flavor, like garlic butter, she also turns them into full-on meals. Drummond makes pigs in a blanket by rolling frozen roll dough out and wrapping it around hot dogs. She even has a recipe for mini calzones that involves simply rolling them flat into circles, topping with tomato sauce and cheese, and folding the dough back to go in the oven. And with a really good frozen dinner roll brand, these meals aren't just going to be quick, they're going to be tasty too.