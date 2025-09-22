The Leftover Liquid That Gives Homemade Aioli Deep Savory Notes

Aioli's appeal lies in its simplicity. The traditional recipe consists of just garlic, olive oil, and salt, slowly emulsified into a rich yet surprisingly light condiment. Some versions call for the addition of egg yolks and lemon, sparking lengthy debates on whether it's just mayonnaise in disguise. Either way, the simple flavors and velvety consistency make an aioli the perfect base for other flavors to shine, including bacon fat.

Yes, we are aware that bacon fat improves most dishes, but when it comes to aioli, it adds a whole new dimension: a deep, savory richness that traditional versions don't always have. The dominant flavor in aioli is garlic, with the olive oil, egg yolk, and salt working together to round out its sharp edges. Bacon brings a smoky, umami depth that lingers, turning a simple condiment into something more layered and indulgent.

The best part? It's easy to make at home — and we don't mean just stirring bacon fat into store-bought aioli. To make a classic homemade aioli, blend garlic, egg yolks, and lemon juice, then slowly drizzle in olive oil to form the emulsion. For bacon aioli, the method stays largely the same: you just need to melt down some of your stored bacon grease and add it to the olive oil before emulsifying it. If you want the bacon to really come through, dial down the garlic a bit to let the smoky flavor lead.