The Leftover Liquid That Gives Homemade Aioli Deep Savory Notes
Aioli's appeal lies in its simplicity. The traditional recipe consists of just garlic, olive oil, and salt, slowly emulsified into a rich yet surprisingly light condiment. Some versions call for the addition of egg yolks and lemon, sparking lengthy debates on whether it's just mayonnaise in disguise. Either way, the simple flavors and velvety consistency make an aioli the perfect base for other flavors to shine, including bacon fat.
Yes, we are aware that bacon fat improves most dishes, but when it comes to aioli, it adds a whole new dimension: a deep, savory richness that traditional versions don't always have. The dominant flavor in aioli is garlic, with the olive oil, egg yolk, and salt working together to round out its sharp edges. Bacon brings a smoky, umami depth that lingers, turning a simple condiment into something more layered and indulgent.
The best part? It's easy to make at home — and we don't mean just stirring bacon fat into store-bought aioli. To make a classic homemade aioli, blend garlic, egg yolks, and lemon juice, then slowly drizzle in olive oil to form the emulsion. For bacon aioli, the method stays largely the same: you just need to melt down some of your stored bacon grease and add it to the olive oil before emulsifying it. If you want the bacon to really come through, dial down the garlic a bit to let the smoky flavor lead.
The perfect match for almost everything
The bad news is that homemade aioli will not last very long in the fridge (a couple of weeks at best). The good news is it can make practically everything taste better, so you probably won't need it to last. It pairs with everything from casual snacks to full meals. It's a natural fit for burgers and sandwiches, especially those with grilled meats or roasted vegetables, where its smoky richness can stand in for both mayonnaise and sauce. It works beautifully as a dip for fries, onion rings, or even sweet potato wedges, and adds depth to simple dishes like roast chicken, deviled eggs, or grilled corn. You can also use it to elevate a breakfast sandwich or spoon it onto a plate of charred vegetables for a quick, flavorful finish.
You can also experiment with the aioli recipe itself. Some recipes add a touch of Dijon mustard for extra sharpness, while others suggest garnishing the sauce with crumbled bacon bits, which sounds like something you really can't go wrong with.