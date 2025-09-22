One Unexpected Use For Leftover Basil Stems You Might Not Have Tried Yet

Picture this: You've made a big batch of pesto pasta from scratch for the family, which they've polished off. Everybody's happy and satiated, but there's a question gnawing at you as you stare at a bunch of leftover basil stems from making the sauce. To keep or to throw? We've all been there at some point — lingering in indecision, trying to figure out ways to put the leftovers to good use and reduce food waste. Thankfully, when it comes to basil stems, you can turn them into a syrup to use in your summertime cocktails, as a salad dressing, and everything in between.

Basil stems, like the stalks of most soft herbs, are entirely edible. While they may be too tough to blend into a smooth pesto sauce or to used as garnish, they still have some of that sweet, peppery basil flavor that can be infused into the syrup. Moreover, turning basil stems into a herby and flavorful syrup is easier than it sounds. Just whip out a pot, add some water, sugar, and, of course, the basil stems, and reduce it into a syrup. Voilà! Your basil stem syrup is ready to be strained and used.