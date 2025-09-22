One Unexpected Use For Leftover Basil Stems You Might Not Have Tried Yet
Picture this: You've made a big batch of pesto pasta from scratch for the family, which they've polished off. Everybody's happy and satiated, but there's a question gnawing at you as you stare at a bunch of leftover basil stems from making the sauce. To keep or to throw? We've all been there at some point — lingering in indecision, trying to figure out ways to put the leftovers to good use and reduce food waste. Thankfully, when it comes to basil stems, you can turn them into a syrup to use in your summertime cocktails, as a salad dressing, and everything in between.
Basil stems, like the stalks of most soft herbs, are entirely edible. While they may be too tough to blend into a smooth pesto sauce or to used as garnish, they still have some of that sweet, peppery basil flavor that can be infused into the syrup. Moreover, turning basil stems into a herby and flavorful syrup is easier than it sounds. Just whip out a pot, add some water, sugar, and, of course, the basil stems, and reduce it into a syrup. Voilà! Your basil stem syrup is ready to be strained and used.
Ways to upgrade your basil syrup and how to store it
There are plenty of ways to use your homemade basil stem syrup. The most obvious places where the herby syrup shines are in drinks — think lemonades, hot or iced teas, juices, smoothies, and mocktails or cocktails. You can even use it in desserts, as a topping for ice cream, a sweetener for popsicles, or incorporate it into the frosting for a simple vanilla cake.
It's easy to make a basic syrup, and there are endless ways to personalize it and give it your own spin. For one, you can try pairing different flavors together; throw in a knob of ginger for a sweet and spicy kick, or simmer the syrup with a few lemon slices for a zesty tang. After all, basil and lemon is a popular combination found in many foods and beverages, including vinaigrettes, marinades, sauces, and even icy desserts like basil citrus granitas.
If you're not able to use your syrup all in one go, it's best to store it in a covered container in the fridge for up to a month. The next time you find yourself with leftover basil stems, worry not, for there's always some basil syrup to be made!