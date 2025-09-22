Anthony Bourdain Absolutely Despised This Popular McDonald's Item

Chef, author, and travel enthusiast Anthony Bourdain was unabashedly firm in his culinary opinions, whether that be Bourdain's disdain for English muffins, his love of gloriously ugly yet delicious foods, or the "Parts Unknown" host's all-consuming hatred of fast food. He even memorably decried fast-food culture as a whole as "the enemy," in an article for The Guardian. Bourdain was never shy about criticizing the fast food giants either, including pretending that famed clown mascot Ronald McDonald was abducting children to dissuade his daughter from becoming a fan of McDonalds, calling it a "campaign of psychological warfare." And if there's one fast food item, from the world-conquering chain, that Bourdain made crystal clear he abhorred above all else, it was McDonald's iconic chicken McNuggets.

In his life as a chef and as the lead of several beloved, culinary-focused travel shows, Bourdain ate more than his fair share of unusual foods, including a warthog anus in Namibia, which he imbibed after being offered the tough, chewy, grilled meat as a guest of honor. Later, Bourdain mentioned that if he was given a choice between eating warthog anus again or a chicken McNugget, he would gladly opt for the McNugget. However, the late chef also pointed out that while he knew exactly what he was eating with the warthog, the contents of a McDonald's chicken nugget were more of a mystery. Bourdain's skepticism was warranted, given there are roughly 30 different ingredients in McDonald's McNuggets.