How Duff Goldman Uses Store-Bought Pastries To Create Show-Stopping Halloween Treats

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the fun of the Halloween season approaching, now is a great time to start thinking about festive dishes. Between squash-based savory entrees and spiced ciders, making a show-stopping dessert can seem like a challenge. In an exclusive interview with Duff Goldman, the "Ace of Cakes" chef shared some common-sense tips for entertaining desserts that require minimal effort with some store-bought assistance. Goldman encourages purchasing frozen puff pastry or phyllo dough to create simple vol-au-vent cups to fill with a variety of sweets, including chocolate mousse and other seasonal favorites.

The light and airy French vol-au-vent makes for a decadent appetizer and a scrumptious dessert. Even an expert like Goldman, who can confidently make his own puff pastry and phyllo dough, touts the values of seeking out a store-bought brand to make your preparations even easier. This is particularly helpful when cooking for a large number of guests.

Though they look especially fancy, vol-au-vent pastry cups are much simpler than they seem. All you need is a sheet of thawed puff pastry or phyllo dough and two circular cookie cutters, one of which is smaller than the other. Simply cut circles out of the dough to make the bottom of the cups, and then cut rings to lay on top of the circles so that the dough will puff up into a cup shape during the baking process. From there, it's just a matter of adding the festive fillings of your choosing.