How To Transform Your Old Sheet Pan Into An Actually Useful Decor Piece

We love creative ways to upcycle kitchenware. Our cooking and baking essentials have served us well for years, but eventually, every item reaches a point where it's no longer efficient. We upgrade to new versions, but to simply toss the old ones seems like a waste. It's a win-win, then, when you find a clever DIY project to do with them instead — you get the new kitchen staple, plus a creative activity that yields a new piece of decor or organization. In the case of the sheet pan-repurposing DIY project shared by TikTok user Upstyle Daily, both decor and organization apply.

The idea is to turn an old sheet pan into a magnetic bulletin board. This is super handy for the kitchen, considering all the bits and bobs from necessary papers to cute drawings your kids made that need to be displayed and kept tidy. It's also an appealingly customizable project, and, importantly, cheap and easy. You'll want a smooth surface, so if there's any build-up, effectively clean your dirty sheet pan with baking soda and hydrogen peroxide. Later, spray paint the pan outside. Then, paint a set of clothespins, too (this Jabinco pack of 50 clothespins is just over $5). Once they're dry, magnetize them by simply cutting and sticking on pieces of this Towjug magnetic tape or any other self-adhesive magnetic strip. Stick Command picture-hanging strips to the pan's back and hang, and your bulletin board is ready to rock.