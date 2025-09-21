This Chef-Approved Tip For Evenly Cooked Beans Might Sound Simple, But It Makes All The Difference

Cooking with beans can be tasty and rewarding — that is, if they're cooked evenly. Key to the perfect roasted artichoke and white bean salad are legumes with an al dente yet fully-cooked bite, which, according to Michelin-starred chef Cesare Casella, means cooking them in ample water. In a Martha Stewart's Cooking School episode from 2013, host Martha Stewart asks the renowned Italian chef and educator if covering beans in water is sufficient to cook them. Though recipes might vaguely state "submerge beans in water and simmer," Casella tells Stewart, along with the show's viewers, it's better to add more water. And the reasoning for his chef-approved tip is that "you want the beans dancing."

What, exactly, does dancing have to do with cooking beans thoroughly? The chef explains that since the temperature of the beans in the pot varies from top to bottom, adding enough water allows the beans to move around (to dance, if you will) so that heat can be evenly distributed during cooking. Starting off with lots of water in the pot — probably more than you think you need — ensures that all the beans cook at the same rate. So, if your recipe says to cover dried beans in 2 inches of water, it's actually best to go by a 3:1 ratio of water to beans, so the beans can breathe and cook evenly. When in doubt, add more water. It may sound like a simple cooking shift, but using enough water makes all the difference.