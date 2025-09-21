This Hidden-Gem Kirkland Chicken Is An Absolute Must-Buy (And It's Canned)
Have you ever tried to explain Costco to someone who has never been? You probably mentioned your favorite items, the samples, or the surprise factor that comes with picking up an item you had never seen before and discovering how good it is. That's part of the fun of shopping at Costco. It has also been the unexpected way many people have discovered some of their favorite products. Products like Kirkland chunk canned chicken breast, which we promise you is one of the best canned meats you'll ever try.
Canned food, canned meat especially, often gets a bad rap. Canned tuna is very popular, salmon to a lesser degree, but even Spam still has a stigma attached to it. Costco is really famous for some of its fresher deals. But when we went hunting for some hidden grocery gems, we were impressed by the canned chicken breast. It has over 5,600 five-star reviews on the Costco website alone. The chicken comes in a 6-pack of 12.5-ounce cans for $0.23 per ounce.
If you've tried other brands of canned chicken and weren't impressed, Kirkland is still worth a try. Many people find it notably different, in a good way, from others available. The meat is packed in water, not oil, and it is very flavorful. It tastes like real chicken, unlike the processed-tasting products some other brands offer. It has a good texture that resembles fresh chicken, and it's not too watery or salty.
Using Kirkland Signature chicken
Canned chicken is no stand-in for roast chicken breast or smoked wings, but it still offers a lot of versatility. It's ideal for making chicken salad, whether you prefer a simple version with mayonnaise or a more complex one with onion, pickles, curry, celery, dill, or other flavors you like. It works really well on its own as a simple protein boost for salads and pasta dishes, too.
You can do a lot more than chicken salad with canned chicken. It's well-suited to dishes like chicken tacos or enchiladas. If you're making a quick casserole and don't have time to cook chicken, Kirkland canned chicken helps the meal come together fast. Saving time is another factor that shouldn't be overlooked here. When you're pressed for time, it's good to have a few cans in your pantry.
One thing you may want to watch out for is ordering from Costco online, which is only tangentially related to the chicken. Some reviews complain not about the chicken itself but about how it was packaged for shipping. There are reports of dented cans, which shows that this is a common issue. Because of that, while this is one of the canned items we'll always pick up at Costco, it's probably better to do so in-store. That way, you can ensure you get the best quality product.