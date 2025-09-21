This Hidden-Gem Kirkland Chicken Is An Absolute Must-Buy (And It's Canned)

Have you ever tried to explain Costco to someone who has never been? You probably mentioned your favorite items, the samples, or the surprise factor that comes with picking up an item you had never seen before and discovering how good it is. That's part of the fun of shopping at Costco. It has also been the unexpected way many people have discovered some of their favorite products. Products like Kirkland chunk canned chicken breast, which we promise you is one of the best canned meats you'll ever try.

Canned food, canned meat especially, often gets a bad rap. Canned tuna is very popular, salmon to a lesser degree, but even Spam still has a stigma attached to it. Costco is really famous for some of its fresher deals. But when we went hunting for some hidden grocery gems, we were impressed by the canned chicken breast. It has over 5,600 five-star reviews on the Costco website alone. The chicken comes in a 6-pack of 12.5-ounce cans for $0.23 per ounce.

If you've tried other brands of canned chicken and weren't impressed, Kirkland is still worth a try. Many people find it notably different, in a good way, from others available. The meat is packed in water, not oil, and it is very flavorful. It tastes like real chicken, unlike the processed-tasting products some other brands offer. It has a good texture that resembles fresh chicken, and it's not too watery or salty.